88 ABW Command Team Visits Vaccine Response Deployers

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and his command team visits 88th Medical Group Airmen deployed from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to Detroit, Michigan, in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response, May 3, 2021. 88 MDG Airmen are operating a COVID-19 vaccination site located at Ford Field and are vaccinating roughly 5,000 people a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794228
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-VE661-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108330923
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
