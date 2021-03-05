Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    88 ABW Command Team Visits Vaccine Response Deployers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and his command team visits 88th Medical Group Airmen deployed from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to Detroit, Michigan, in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response, May 3, 2021. 88 MDG Airmen are operating a COVID-19 vaccination site located at Ford Field and are vaccinating roughly 5,000 people a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794228
    VIRIN: 210503-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_108330923
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 ABW Command Team Visits Vaccine Response Deployers, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WPAFB
    88 MDG
    Ford Field
    COVID-19
    Vaccine Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT