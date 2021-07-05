Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 is a large-scale NATO exercise, designed to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. The exercise will test NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy large numbers of troops, equipment and supplies across the Atlantic and Europe. With over 9,000 participants from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners, Steadfast Defender 2021 reflects NATO’s resolve to deter and defend in the Euro-Atlantic area. It will see deployments across the Atlantic and throughout the European continent all the way to the Black Sea. On land, the exercise takes place in Portugal, Germany and Romania. Footage includes shots of troops on exercises throughout the Alliance.
LEAVE A COMMENT