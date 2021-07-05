Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    05.07.2021

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 is a large-scale NATO exercise, designed to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. The exercise will test NATO’s ability to rapidly deploy large numbers of troops, equipment and supplies across the Atlantic and Europe. With over 9,000 participants from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners, Steadfast Defender 2021 reflects NATO’s resolve to deter and defend in the Euro-Atlantic area. It will see deployments across the Atlantic and throughout the European continent all the way to the Black Sea. On land, the exercise takes place in Portugal, Germany and Romania. Footage includes shots of troops on exercises throughout the Alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 10:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794222
    VIRIN: 210507-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330889
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Steadfast Defender 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT