NATO Secretary General participates in the Council of the European Union (arrival)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
05.06.2021
On Thursday, 06 May 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, participated in the Council of the European Union (Foreign Affairs/Defence).
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794220
|VIRIN:
|210506-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330887
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
