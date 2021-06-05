Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General participates in the Council of the European Union (arrival)

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.06.2021

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    On Thursday, 06 May 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, participated in the Council of the European Union (Foreign Affairs/Defence).

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794220
    VIRIN: 210506-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330887
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO

