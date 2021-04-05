Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen working at the Gary CVC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Andrew Wash 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen, a San Jose, California, and finance specialist assigned to the 377th Comptroller Squadron, stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks about what Asian Pacific American Heritage Month means to him, as well as his role at the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at the former Roosevelt High School inGary, Indiana, May 4, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794216
    VIRIN: 210504-A-WH878-1003
    Filename: DOD_108330854
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: GARY, IN, US 
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen working at the Gary CVC, by SPC Andrew Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    INDIANA
    COVID19
    FederalVaccineResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT