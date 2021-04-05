U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen working at the Gary CVC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Thang Nguyen, a San Jose, California, and finance specialist assigned to the 377th Comptroller Squadron, stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, talks about what Asian Pacific American Heritage Month means to him, as well as his role at the state-led, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at the former Roosevelt High School inGary, Indiana, May 4, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Wash, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)