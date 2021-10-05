Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Research & Development: Harnessing InnovationAdditive Manufacturing in DLA: An Option to Meet the Demand (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA is all about Warfighter First.  DLA's Research and Development office supports innovative projects and cutting edge technology. One of these projects is, Additive Manufacturing, which allows DOD to transform the supply chain and the manufacturing of parts. It's all about readiness. #WarfighterAlways #WarfighterFirst

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 10:04
    US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Research & Development: Harnessing InnovationAdditive Manufacturing in DLA: An Option to Meet the Demand (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

