DLA is all about Warfighter First. DLA's Research and Development office supports innovative projects and cutting edge technology. One of these projects is, Additive Manufacturing, which allows DOD to transform the supply chain and the manufacturing of parts. It's all about readiness. #WarfighterAlways #WarfighterFirst
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794214
|VIRIN:
|210510-D-LU733-720
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_108330849
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DLA Research & Development: Harnessing InnovationAdditive Manufacturing in DLA: An Option to Meet the Demand, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
