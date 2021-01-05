Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th SPCS Deployment Ceremony B-Roll

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 114th Space Control Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, were honored during a deployment ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, FL, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794209
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108330787
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLANG

