May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, the deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command, and his wife Laura Smith open up about their family’s harrowing experience with mental health. They’re hoping their story is heard by as many people as possible, and helps to destigmatize mental health.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794206
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-BL637-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108330758
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith and Family Mental Health Awareness Story, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
