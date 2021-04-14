Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith and Family Mental Health Awareness Story

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, the deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command, and his wife Laura Smith open up about their family’s harrowing experience with mental health. They’re hoping their story is heard by as many people as possible, and helps to destigmatize mental health.

