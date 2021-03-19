AER helps Soldier pay last respects BROLL

The Army Emergency Relief campaign is from March 1 to May 15. Sgt. 1st Class Twan Rainey, 554th Military Police Company AER representative and platoon sergeant, shared how AER helped him pay his last respects to this father.
|03.19.2021
|05.10.2021 07:19
|B-Roll
|794202
|210319-F-HJ874-0002
|DOD_108330700
|00:06:36
|US ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|0
|0
