    AER helps Soldier pay last respects BROLL

    US ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Army Emergency Relief campaign is from March 1 to May 15. Sgt. 1st Class Twan Rainey, 554th Military Police Company AER representative and platoon sergeant, shared how AER helped him pay his last respects to this father.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794202
    VIRIN: 210319-F-HJ874-0002
    Filename: DOD_108330700
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: US ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER helps Soldier pay last respects BROLL, by SSgt Krystal Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wreath
    family
    army emergency relief
    AER
    loan

