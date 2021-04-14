Ramstein Intermediate School celebrates Month of the Military Child with Purple Up day. Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 VRS/RA, Ramstein Fire Dept. U.S. Air Fore USAFE 86 CES/CEF, U.S. Army 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade and DODEA teachers show their support to thank military kids and military connected kids for their strength and sacrifice by cheering on students for Purple Up Day.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 03:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794196
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-OZ634-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108330662
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Month of the Military Purple Up Day (B Roll), by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
