Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MEU ACE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    The Aviation Combat Element with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) supports the 31st MEUs 21.1 rotation in Okinawa, Japan, April 7, 2021. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 22:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794183
    VIRIN: 210221-M-RJ196-1125
    Filename: DOD_108330457
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU ACE, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEU
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT