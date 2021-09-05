Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high on final day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The final day of the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air and Space show brings out plenty of excited fans and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794176
    VIRIN: 210509-F-LK801-0001
    Filename: DOD_108330339
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high on final day, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    Air Force
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Na

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT