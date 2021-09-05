The final day of the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air and Space show brings out plenty of excited fans and their families.
Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 15:28
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|794176
VIRIN:
|210509-F-LK801-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108330339
Length:
|00:01:56
Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show flies high on final day, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
