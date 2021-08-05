82nd Airborne Division commander and 82nd ABN, 2 Para combined soldiers interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794152" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING FACILITY, Estonia - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and British paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, conduct interviews at Tapa Central Training facility during Swift Response 21, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.