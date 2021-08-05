Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division commander and 82nd ABN, 2 Para combined soldiers interview

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING FACILITY, Estonia - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and British paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, conduct interviews at Tapa Central Training facility during Swift Response 21, May 8, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 10:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794152
    VIRIN: 210508-A-OE370-225
    Filename: DOD_108330065
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: NURMSI, EE
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division commander and 82nd ABN, 2 Para combined soldiers interview, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

