CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Sps. Darien Ramos of Meriden, Conn., wishes him mother, Jenny, a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 12:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|MERIDEN, CT, US
This work, Meriden, Conn. Soldier Sends Mom a Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
