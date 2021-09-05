Special Forces from North Macedonia and U.S. Participate in Trojan Footprint 21

Special Forces soldiers from North Macedonia and the U.S. honed their Close-Quarters Battle (CBQ) skills during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. In North Macedonia, soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Force Group and North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion, nicknamed “The Wolves,” are focusing on CQB and special reconnaissance skills, both of which they’ll put to the test during at two-day field exercise in North Macedonia’s Krivolak Training Area.
