    Special Forces from North Macedonia and U.S. Participate in Trojan Footprint 21

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.09.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Special Forces soldiers from North Macedonia and the U.S. honed their Close-Quarters Battle (CBQ) skills during Exercise Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. In North Macedonia, soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Force Group and North Macedonia’s Special Forces Battalion, nicknamed “The Wolves,” are focusing on CQB and special reconnaissance skills, both of which they’ll put to the test during at two-day field exercise in North Macedonia’s Krivolak Training Area.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SF
    North Macedonia
    SOFinEurope
    TFP21
    MKD

