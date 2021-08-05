Poplar, Mont. Soldiers Send a Mother's Day Message

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Spc. Challenge Crawford, left, and his sister, Master Sgt. Elizabeth "Promise" Crawford, both from Poplar, Montana, wish their mother, Pat Ironcloud, a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
