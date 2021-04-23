U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, participate in anti-tank missile gunner training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, Marine riflemen were trained on the M98A2 Javelin System and anti-tank missile gunner basic skills, enhancing their overall combat effectiveness. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794136
|VIRIN:
|210423-M-WW783-257
|Filename:
|DOD_108329904
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2/2 Anti-tank missile gunner training, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
