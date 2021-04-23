2/2 Anti-tank missile gunner training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, participate in anti-tank missile gunner training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, Marine riflemen were trained on the M98A2 Javelin System and anti-tank missile gunner basic skills, enhancing their overall combat effectiveness. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)