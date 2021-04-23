Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2 Anti-tank missile gunner training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, participate in anti-tank missile gunner training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, Marine riflemen were trained on the M98A2 Javelin System and anti-tank missile gunner basic skills, enhancing their overall combat effectiveness. 2/2 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 01:25
    Category: Package
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    2/2
    forward-deployed
    anti-tank
    training
    2d Marines
    Unit Deployment Program
    Indo-Pacific
    M98A2 Javelin
    d Battalion

