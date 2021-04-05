210504-N-CJ510-0001 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) give Mother’s Day shoutouts, May 4, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 08:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794135
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-CJ510-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329903
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Mother's Day 2021, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT