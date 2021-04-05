Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Mother's Day 2021

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210504-N-CJ510-0001 Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) give Mother’s Day shoutouts, May 4, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 08:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794135
    VIRIN: 210504-N-CJ510-0001
    Filename: DOD_108329903
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Hometown: ROTA, ES

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Mother's Day 2021, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    Mother’s Day
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

