    2021 MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) certification with the Air National Guard and the U.S. Forest Service

    SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) equipped C-130J and C-130E aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California, and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada, participate in annual certification training hosted by the U.S. Forest Service, at the San Bernardino Air Tanker Base, California. May 5, 2021. 2021 marks the 48 years of partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Air National Guard's aerial fire fighting mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 23:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794130
    VIRIN: 210505-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108329771
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US 

    This work, 2021 MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) certification with the Air National Guard and the U.S. Forest Service, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAFFS
    NIFC
    146AW
    MAFFS AEG

