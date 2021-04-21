CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Myles Codner of Broward, Fla., sends his mother a happy Mother's Day message from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 05:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794128
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1012
|PIN:
|47
|Filename:
|DOD_108329665
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broward, Fla. Soldier Sends a Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
