    Bridgeford, Conn. Soldier sends a Mother's Day Message

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Spc. Davonte Glasford of Bridgeport, Conn., wishes his mother, Marcia, a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 05:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794127
    VIRIN: 210508-N-RF885-1015
    PIN: 46
    Filename: DOD_108329664
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CT, US

    Deployed
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    Mother's Day

