CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Sepulveda of Waterbury, Conn., wishes his mom Mirtha, a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 05:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794126
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1014
|PIN:
|46
|Filename:
|DOD_108329652
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|WATERBURY, CT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Waterbury, Conn. Soldier sends Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT