U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One and Navy Expedition Logistics Support Group, celebrate Mother’s Day by telling their moms how much they appreciate them from the Community Vaccination Center at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, May 9, 2021. U.S. service members from across the country are deployed in support of the Department of Defense federal vaccine response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Simmons / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794122
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-YS173-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329633
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Mother’s Day from Sailors in Boston, by SPC Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
