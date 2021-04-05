Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Mother’s Day from Sailors in Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Simmons 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One and Navy Expedition Logistics Support Group, celebrate Mother’s Day by telling their moms how much they appreciate them from the Community Vaccination Center at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, May 9, 2021. U.S. service members from across the country are deployed in support of the Department of Defense federal vaccine response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Simmons / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother’s Day from Sailors in Boston, by SPC Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    ARNORTH
    Boston
    Mother's Day
    COVID-19
    Federal Vaccination Response

