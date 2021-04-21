CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) Jefe de la marina Alfredo Estrella de Olathe, Kan., le manda saludos a su mama en el Dia de las Madres desde Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, en el dia 8 de Mayo, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2021 05:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794121
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1010
|PIN:
|43
|Filename:
|DOD_108329615
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|OLATHE, KS, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marinero de Olathe, Kan. manda Saludos en el Dia de Las Madres, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
