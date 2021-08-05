Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794111
    VIRIN: 210508-F-NP461-2001
    Filename: DOD_108329527
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show, by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Tora Tora Tora
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation
    T-28B

