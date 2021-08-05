The Barksdale Air Force Base Air & Space Show allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase the home of the B-52H Stratofortress, grant access to tour the military installation, view military and aerobatic performers, and support the recruiting arm of our armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794111
|VIRIN:
|210508-F-NP461-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108329527
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show, by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT