CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Natalia Murillo of San Antonio, Texas, sends her stepmother a happy Mother's Day message from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 18:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794099
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1001
|PIN:
|43
|Filename:
|DOD_108329464
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, San Antonio Sailor sends a Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT