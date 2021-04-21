CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician, Will Jones, from Downey, Penn., wishes his wife and sister-in-law a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|DOWNEY, PA, US
This work, Downey, Penn. Sailor Sends Mother and Sister-in-Law a Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
