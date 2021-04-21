CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 8, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Tapp of Laurel Hamstead, N.C., wishes his mother a happy Mother's Day from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on May 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 19:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794097
|VIRIN:
|210508-N-RF885-1003
|PIN:
|42
|Filename:
|DOD_108329462
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|HAMPSTEAD, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hampstead, N.C. Soldier Sends a Mother's Day Message, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
