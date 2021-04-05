Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On-board the U.S. Naval Ship Yuma

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Oh 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Naval Ship Yuma unloads its cargo in the port of Gazenica in Zadar, Croatia, May 4, 2021, in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794062
    VIRIN: 210504-A-MT371-955
    Filename: DOD_108329197
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ZADAR, HR 

    This work, On-board the U.S. Naval Ship Yuma, by SGT Joshua Oh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Croatia
    StongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    U.S. Naval Ship Yuma
    Zadar

