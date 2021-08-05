Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 JFE interviews with President of Estonia and Estonian Chief of Defense

    NURMSI, ESTONIA

    05.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NURMSI, Estonia - President of Estonia Kirste Kaljulaid and Estonian Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Martin Herem comment on DEFENDER-Europe 21 and Estonian participation in the exercise in Nurmsi, Estonia, May 8, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 22:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794060
    VIRIN: 210508-A-OE370-280
    Filename: DOD_108329109
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: NURMSI, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 JFE interviews with President of Estonia and Estonian Chief of Defense, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JFE
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    82ndAirborne

