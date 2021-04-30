Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mums of MRF-D

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett and Cpl. Sarah Taggett

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    In honor of Mother’s Day, U. S. Marine Corps Sgt. Margarita Santos, a supply administration specialist with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, and Australian Army LCPL Rachel Cook, sat down and discussed motherhood in the military, in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 30, 2021. Both the United States and Australia celebrate Mother's Day annually on the second Sunday in May. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett and Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

