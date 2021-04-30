Mums of MRF-D

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794059" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of Mother’s Day, U. S. Marine Corps Sgt. Margarita Santos, a supply administration specialist with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, and Australian Army LCPL Rachel Cook, sat down and discussed motherhood in the military, in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 30, 2021. Both the United States and Australia celebrate Mother's Day annually on the second Sunday in May. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett and Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)