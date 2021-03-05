The 354th Medical Group experimented with the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit and Agile Combat Employment procedures during Northern Edge 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794053
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-RQ072-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108329022
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Medics: Northern Edge 2021, by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
