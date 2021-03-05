Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Medics: Northern Edge 2021

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    The 354th Medical Group experimented with the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit and Agile Combat Employment procedures during Northern Edge 2021 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794053
    VIRIN: 210504-F-RQ072-1002
    Filename: DOD_108329022
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Medics: Northern Edge 2021, by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Medical Group
    Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit
    NorthernEdge

