Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Black Bay, LA

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a passenger from a capsized fishing vessel near Black Bay, Louisiana, May 6, 2021. All three passengers were safely recovered from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794049
|VIRIN:
|210506-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328967
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
