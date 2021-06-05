Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Black Bay, LA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew hoists a passenger from a capsized fishing vessel near Black Bay, Louisiana, May 6, 2021. All three passengers were safely recovered from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794049
    VIRIN: 210506-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108328967
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Black Bay, LA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT