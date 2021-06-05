1 Million Shots administered by Task Force-Southeast

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video slideshow celebrating the milestone of administering 1 million vaccinations in FEMA’s regions IV and VII, May, 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd/15th Air Force)