Video slideshow celebrating the milestone of administering 1 million vaccinations in FEMA’s regions IV and VII, May, 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd/15th Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 11:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794044
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-VD276-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328929
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1 Million Shots administered by Task Force-Southeast, by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
