Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1 Million Shots administered by Task Force-Southeast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Video slideshow celebrating the milestone of administering 1 million vaccinations in FEMA’s regions IV and VII, May, 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense Support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd/15th Air Force)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 11:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794044
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-VD276-0001
    Filename: DOD_108328929
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 Million Shots administered by Task Force-Southeast, by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccinations
    ARNORTH
    TF-SE
    COVID-19
    1 Million
    15AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT