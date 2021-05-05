Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) B-Roll

Footage showing Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery firing M198 Howitzers during night time on May 5th, 2021 and footage demonstrating different modes and settings for the ENVG-B on May 6th, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 18:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794042
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-RL655-476
|Filename:
|DOD_108328899
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
