    Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) B-Roll

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Footage showing Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery firing M198 Howitzers during night time on May 5th, 2021 and footage demonstrating different modes and settings for the ENVG-B on May 6th, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794042
    VIRIN: 210505-A-RL655-476
    Filename: DOD_108328899
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B) B-Roll, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ENVG

