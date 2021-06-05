Mother’s Day shoutouts

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2BCT), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), send love to their moms from the Community Vaccination Center at Cleveland State University Wolstein Center in Cleveland, May 6, 2021. Their efforts in supporting Cleveland, and the state of Ohio, at the request of FEMA have resulted in administering over 270,000 vaccines to the community members of northeast Ohio. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 17:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794014
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-WT494-1004
|PIN:
|210506
|Filename:
|DOD_108328784
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|SEOUL, 11, KR
|Hometown:
|HOOPER, UT, US
|Hometown:
|MARQUETTE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ROUND ROCK, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
