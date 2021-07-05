Loadmasters Vital to Tactical Air Drop Mission teaser

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 357th Airlift Squadron took part in a few tactical air drops as part of a monthly tactical flying week that happened to take place during a wing-wide exercise named Auburn Tide here in late March.

    The exercise is intended to demonstrate the 908th Airlift Wing’s pre-deployment readiness while sharpening the skills of 908th Airmen in the weeks leading up to the largest deployment in the wing’s history.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794008
    VIRIN: 210507-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108328615
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

