We celebrate Mother's Day with a performance by our own musical performance of Brahm's Lullaby by Staff Sergeant Leslie Ostransky, Vocalist, and Staff Sergeant Grace Bauson, Harp.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794006
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-IN640-047
|PIN:
|1111
|Filename:
|DOD_108328545
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The United States Army Field Band Mother's Day Video, by SSG Josh Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
