Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The United States Army Field Band Mother's Day Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josh Buxton 

    The United States Army Field Band

    We celebrate Mother's Day with a performance by our own musical performance of Brahm's Lullaby by Staff Sergeant Leslie Ostransky, Vocalist, and Staff Sergeant Grace Bauson, Harp.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794006
    VIRIN: 210428-A-IN640-047
    PIN: 1111
    Filename: DOD_108328545
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G MEADE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Army Field Band Mother's Day Video, by SSG Josh Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music
    Mother's Day
    Army Field Band
    Lullaby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT