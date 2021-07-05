Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlanta Braves MLB Shout-out 2021 - A1C Terra Kelly

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Terra Kelly, 436th Aerial Port Squadron in-transit cargo specialist, gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 15:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 794001
    VIRIN: 210507-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_108328475
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Braves MLB Shout-out 2021 - A1C Terra Kelly, by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    MLB2021
    BravesBaseball

