Airman 1st Class Terra Kelly, 436th Aerial Port Squadron in-transit cargo specialist, gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 15:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794001
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108328475
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Braves MLB Shout-out 2021 - A1C Terra Kelly, by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT