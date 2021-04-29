Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drug Take Back April 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Spc. Anya Hanson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Soldiers and Airmen in the Wisconsin National Guard assist local authorities with the Drug Take Back Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793997
    VIRIN: 210429-A-VQ771-773
    Filename: DOD_108328455
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drug Take Back April 2021, by SPC Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #WisconsinGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT