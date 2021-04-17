The Commanding General of the United States Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, called an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on April 8 for the 110th Chemical Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
The battalion, along with a small contingent from the 48th Chemical Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to Fort Knox, Ky. for the training exercise from April 17-May 2.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793993
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-FJ567-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108328403
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force 110 Conducts EDRE, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
