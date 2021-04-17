Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 110 Conducts EDRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    The Commanding General of the United States Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, called an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on April 8 for the 110th Chemical Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    The battalion, along with a small contingent from the 48th Chemical Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to Fort Knox, Ky. for the training exercise from April 17-May 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793993
    VIRIN: 210417-A-FJ567-0003
    Filename: DOD_108328403
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 110 Conducts EDRE, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    ICorps
    XVIII ABN Corps
    20th CBRNE Command
    1ast Area Medical Laboratory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT