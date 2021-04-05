LTC Payne, U.S. Army Central, sends a Mother's Day shoutout to Tuscaloosa, AL.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|793983
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-KF716-882
|PIN:
|210504
|Filename:
|DOD_108328143
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Hometown:
|TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LTC Payne (USARCENT) Mother's Day Message, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT