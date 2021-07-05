NMCCL Celebrates National Nurses Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793981" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every year from May 6 through May 12, our nation celebrates Nurses Week in honor of the nurses across the country who dedicate their lives to a career of caring and helping others.



This year, NMCCL would like to thank and recognize the more than 400 nurses we have on our staff and their contribution to helping our mission and our active duty military, retires and their families.



At NMCCL, nurses are all around! From Case Management to Branch Clinics, from the Emergency Department to the Dental Clinic…there are so many areas where you will find our nurses caring for patients in some capacity. All of our nurses play a vital role in our mission, and we couldn’t serve our military and civilian communities without them!



Happy National Nurse’s Week from your family and friends at NMCCL!