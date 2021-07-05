Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL Celebrates National Nurses Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Every year from May 6 through May 12, our nation celebrates Nurses Week in honor of the nurses across the country who dedicate their lives to a career of caring and helping others.

    This year, NMCCL would like to thank and recognize the more than 400 nurses we have on our staff and their contribution to helping our mission and our active duty military, retires and their families.

    At NMCCL, nurses are all around! From Case Management to Branch Clinics, from the Emergency Department to the Dental Clinic…there are so many areas where you will find our nurses caring for patients in some capacity. All of our nurses play a vital role in our mission, and we couldn’t serve our military and civilian communities without them!

    Happy National Nurse’s Week from your family and friends at NMCCL!

