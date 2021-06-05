Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AW executes Exercise Rainier War

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing execute Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19-30, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd AW's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations and demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. Personnel also conducted operations out of Yakima, Washington; Travis Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793970
    VIRIN: 210506-F-CR035-1001
    Filename: DOD_108328097
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd AW executes Exercise Rainier War, by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Pacific Theater
    Rainier War
    Agile Combat Employment

