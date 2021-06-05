62nd AW executes Exercise Rainier War

U.S. Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing execute Exercise Rainier War at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 19-30, 2021. Rainier War tests the 62nd AW's capability to plan, generate and execute a deployment tasking, sustain contingency operations and demonstrate full spectrum readiness while executing agile combat employment in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. Personnel also conducted operations out of Yakima, Washington; Travis Air Force Base, California; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
