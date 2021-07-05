Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFMCOM Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Gen. Edward M. Daly, Army Materiel Command commanding general, presided over a U.S. Army Financial Management Command relinquishment of command ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 793960
    Filename: DOD_108327983
    Length: 00:50:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM Relinquishment of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relinquishment of command
    Edward M. Daly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT