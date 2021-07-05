Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movement Control Team prepares equipment for transportation

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.07.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Multinational armed forces work together at Zemunik Air Base, Croatia, May 7, 2021, to prepare large equipment for transportation to training areas for DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

