210504-N-WH681-0001 JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK (May, 4, 2021) U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, also known as the “Garudas”, take off from the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, May 4, 2021 during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 11:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793954
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-WH681-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327951
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. EA-18G Growlers (Northern Edge), by PO3 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
