Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. EA-18G Growlers (Northern Edge)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlyn E Eads 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    210504-N-WH681-0001 JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK (May, 4, 2021) U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134, also known as the “Garudas”, take off from the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, May 4, 2021 during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 793954
    VIRIN: 210504-N-WH681-0001
    Filename: DOD_108327951
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. EA-18G Growlers (Northern Edge), by PO3 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT