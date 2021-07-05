Reunited
Pvt. Harley Feltner, a Marine with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, talks about his family history and reuniting with them for graduation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793948
|VIRIN:
|210507-M-BK403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108327918
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reunited, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
