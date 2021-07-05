Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reunited

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Reunited

    Pvt. Harley Feltner, a Marine with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, talks about his family history and reuniting with them for graduation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793948
    VIRIN: 210507-M-BK403-1001
    Filename: DOD_108327918
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reunited, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    lima company
    graduation
    mcrdpi
    oorah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT