Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurse Medic Tech Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center nurses, medics, technicians and others discuss their selfless service and what drives their passion to care for others.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793931
    VIRIN: 210507-A-EK666-350
    Filename: DOD_108327807
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurse Medic Tech Week, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurses
    Medics
    Army Medicine
    Nurses Week
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT