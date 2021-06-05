SALUTE TO MOTHERS

Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany paused to wish their mothers, grandmothers and all Mom’s a very special Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother’s Day to all our Marines, Sailors, soldiers and civilian-Marines.
*Music by The Piano Guys Live at Red Butte Garden (YouTube Instrumentals)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 11:21
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
