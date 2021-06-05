Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SALUTE TO MOTHERS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Marines stationed aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany paused to wish their mothers, grandmothers and all Mom’s a very special Mother’s Day.

    Happy Mother’s Day to all our Marines, Sailors, soldiers and civilian-Marines.


    *Music by The Piano Guys Live at Red Butte Garden (YouTube Instrumentals)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793925
    VIRIN: 210506-M-FX029-065
    Filename: DOD_108327788
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALUTE TO MOTHERS, by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #mothersday #salutetomoms #semperfidelis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT